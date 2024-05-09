The House turns up the heat on China

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lawmakers are gearing up to advance bills aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness against Beijing. Why it matters: Countering China is one of the few areas Democrats and Republicans agree on.

The recent, overwhelmingly bipartisan vote on the TikTok divestiture bill has emboldened lawmakers in the House who view consensus on China as an opportunity to get legislative work done.

As Axios Pro Health Care Policy has reported, the House is planning a "China week," which Rep. Darin LaHood said will enable lawmakers to highlight how Beijing plays by a different set of rules.

Driving the news: A report released late last year by the House China Select Committee — which included the TikTok divestiture recommendation — will continue to guide lawmakers, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Axios.

Scalise said he met with new Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar this week about his plans.

"He's got a very aggressive plan to continue moving bills forward that have come from suggestions out of the task force to ultimately go through the authorizing committees."

"So we're going to have more bills coming to the floor that go through the various committees and jurisdictions," Scalise said, without specifying a timeline.

What's inside: The report has nearly 150 policy recommendations. Those focused on economic competitiveness include:

Authorizing the president to ban AI, quantum and other technology critical to national security that is owned by a foreign adversary

Funding NSF, NIST and DOE research for AI

Developing international standards with allies on AI.

"There are a number of bills that I think will send a strong message on China," LaHood said, pointing to supply chain, trade and intellectual property issues.

Behind the scenes: Jacob Helberg, a policy adviser for Palantir behind a push to connect Silicon Valley and D.C., told Axios he's planning on carrying out a series of briefings and roundtables with elected officials on Capitol Hill soon.