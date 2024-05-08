Exclusive: Klobuchar AI-elections bills markup set for May 15

Three AI and elections-related bills led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar will get a markup next week, per an announcement shared first with Axios. Why it matters: This is the first markup for AI and election-related bills prior to this fall's presidential race.

A markup pushes Klobuchar's ideas forward at a time when lawmakers have had to pause on the AI legislative process due to being wrapped up in must-pass bills.

Driving the news: The Senate Rules Committee will mark up the Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act, the AI Transparency in Elections Act and the Preparing Election Administrators for AI Act on May 15, per a notice.

Friction point: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hasn't explicitly endorsed any AI bills yet, and has not yet released his AI working group report meant to guide committees on what to do next.

What we're watching: Klobuchar will be looking to generate support from fellow senators in a bid to get these bills in front of Schumer and part of any AI legislative package that may move first.