The tech amendments filed to the FAA bill

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Lawmakers are trying to shove all sorts of tech items into the FAA reauthorization bill.
The big picture: This is one of the last must-pass legislative vehicles before the election, and senators are hoping their tech policy priorities can hitch a ride.
Yes, but: The Senate is still working on a time agreement and figuring out what to do about amendments ahead of the Friday deadline.
Nevertheless, lawmakers are trying to toss in what they can. Here's a roundup of the tech-related amendments currently filed:
Our thought bubble: There's a new urgency to move tech-related items —especially ones that have gotten close to the finish line before — so expect this kind of rush with every upcoming must-pass bill.