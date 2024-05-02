Axios Pro Exclusive Content

What we're hearing: Speaker Johnson on AI

1 hour ago
House Speaker Mike Johnson this week laid out his vision for AI regulation.

Why it matters: In the House, particularly among leadership, efforts to regulate AI haven't been as robust as in the Senate.

Driving the news: Speaking at the Hill and Valley Forum on Wednesday, Johnson said he's against overly regulating AI companies, which he said would stifle innovation and competition.

  • "I wish the current administration realized this. I don't think that they do. I think they need to see that it goes against our interests for the FTC to send delegations to the EU and help enforce EU regulations against American companies."
  • As some countries seek to mimic the EU approach, Johnson called for international cooperation to keep American companies competitive against China.

Inside the room: The invite-only forum brought together Silicon Valley companies and D.C. players on Capitol Hill.

  • Company executives in attendance included Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, Sequoia partner Roelof Botha and Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.
  • In addition to lawmakers, other government officials in attendance included CIA chief technology officer Nand Mulchandani and DHS policy undersecretary Robert Silvers.

This week the Washington Post reported that Jacob Helberg, a tech adviser behind the forum, is working to dismantle the Biden administration's AI executive order and create one for a potential Trump administration.

