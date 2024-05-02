What we're hearing: Speaker Johnson on AI

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Speaker Mike Johnson this week laid out his vision for AI regulation. Why it matters: In the House, particularly among leadership, efforts to regulate AI haven't been as robust as in the Senate.

Driving the news: Speaking at the Hill and Valley Forum on Wednesday, Johnson said he's against overly regulating AI companies, which he said would stifle innovation and competition.

"I wish the current administration realized this. I don't think that they do. I think they need to see that it goes against our interests for the FTC to send delegations to the EU and help enforce EU regulations against American companies."

As some countries seek to mimic the EU approach, Johnson called for international cooperation to keep American companies competitive against China.

Inside the room: The invite-only forum brought together Silicon Valley companies and D.C. players on Capitol Hill.

Company executives in attendance included Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, Sequoia partner Roelof Botha and Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.

In addition to lawmakers, other government officials in attendance included CIA chief technology officer Nand Mulchandani and DHS policy undersecretary Robert Silvers.

This week the Washington Post reported that Jacob Helberg, a tech adviser behind the forum, is working to dismantle the Biden administration's AI executive order and create one for a potential Trump administration.