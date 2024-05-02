Scoop: Markey looks to tack kids measure onto aviation package

Sen. Ed Markey on Thursday will try to attach his bill to protect kids online to the FAA reauthorization package, he told Axios. Why it matters: The package is viewed as one of the last opportunities to get legislation across the finish line before the election.

State of play: Markey's COPPA 2.0 would strengthen the protections under the existing law regarding the collection and use of minors' data.

It's viewed as a natural companion to the Kids Online Safety Act, whose sponsors are also trying to tag onto the FAA package.

Yes, but: While both kids bills have House companions and bipartisan support, House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he does not want to attach unrelated bills to the aviation measure.