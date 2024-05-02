Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Scoop: Markey looks to tack kids measure onto aviation package

19 mins ago
Illustration of a computer mouse surrounded by traffic cones

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sen. Ed Markey on Thursday will try to attach his bill to protect kids online to the FAA reauthorization package, he told Axios.

Why it matters: The package is viewed as one of the last opportunities to get legislation across the finish line before the election.

State of play: Markey's COPPA 2.0 would strengthen the protections under the existing law regarding the collection and use of minors' data.

  • It's viewed as a natural companion to the Kids Online Safety Act, whose sponsors are also trying to tag onto the FAA package.

Yes, but: While both kids bills have House companions and bipartisan support, House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he does not want to attach unrelated bills to the aviation measure.

  • Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell told Axios on Thursday that "the four corners didn't want anything that isn't germane to aviation attached to the bill."
  • Cantwell added that she doesn't plan to file an amendment for her Spectrum and National Security Act unless "the seas parted" and she "saw a path."
