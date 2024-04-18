The tech items in the House foreign aid package

Share on email (opens in new window)

The House is gearing up to pass a package of foreign aid bills Saturday with key tech measures tucked in. Why it matters: Tech legislation rarely gets through Congress, but lawmakers are poised to get key privacy and social media bills on President Biden's desk.

The package is on a fast track to Biden, with potentially limited debate when it reaches the Senate.

Data brokers: A bill to stop data brokers from selling sensitive personal information to foreign adversaries made it into the package.

The Protecting Americans' Data from Foreign Adversaries Act was introduced by House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone.

Our thought bubble: The bill would address the fact that U.S. companies, not just those with ties to China, also pose a threat to Americans' data.

TikTok: The package includes legislation to require Chinese-based ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the U.S.

This version of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act extends the amount of time ByteDance has to sell TikTok, as first reported by Axios.

ByteDance has 270 days to divest, after which the president may grant the company a one-time extension of no more than 90 days.

What they're saying: Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell welcomed the change. Her backing is key for getting the package through the Senate.