The tech items in the House foreign aid package

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The House is gearing up to pass a package of foreign aid bills Saturday with key tech measures tucked in.
Why it matters: Tech legislation rarely gets through Congress, but lawmakers are poised to get key privacy and social media bills on President Biden's desk.
Data brokers: A bill to stop data brokers from selling sensitive personal information to foreign adversaries made it into the package.
Our thought bubble: The bill would address the fact that U.S. companies, not just those with ties to China, also pose a threat to Americans' data.
TikTok: The package includes legislation to require Chinese-based ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the U.S.
What they're saying: Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell welcomed the change. Her backing is key for getting the package through the Senate.