Exclusive: Civil rights group taps AI advisory council

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A major civil rights advocacy group on Tuesday will announce an advisory council of civil society leaders and academics to help shape AI policy. Why it matters: The Center for Civil Rights and Technology's advisory council, shared first with Axios, will help drive AI policy with equity at the forefront.

Council members include:

The Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights' Alondra Nelson

The AFL-CIO's Amanda Ballantyne

UnidosUS' Janet Murguía

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law's Damon Hewitt

National Education Association's Rebecca Pringle

National Fair Housing Alliance's Lisa Rice

Gates Foundation's Clarence Wardell III

Asian Americans Advancing Justice's John C. Yang

The council also includes academics from Haverford College, Brown University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, GW Law School, University of California, Berkeley and Northeastern University.

What they're saying: "The perspectives from the academic community will be essential to guiding the civil rights community through this era of unprecedented challenges and opportunities," said Leadership Conference Education Fund CEO Maya Wiley.