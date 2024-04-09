Exclusive: Civil rights group taps AI advisory council
A major civil rights advocacy group on Tuesday will announce an advisory council of civil society leaders and academics to help shape AI policy.
Why it matters: The Center for Civil Rights and Technology's advisory council, shared first with Axios, will help drive AI policy with equity at the forefront.
Council members include:
- The Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights' Alondra Nelson
- The AFL-CIO's Amanda Ballantyne
- UnidosUS' Janet Murguía
- The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law's Damon Hewitt
- National Education Association's Rebecca Pringle
- National Fair Housing Alliance's Lisa Rice
- Gates Foundation's Clarence Wardell III
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice's John C. Yang
The council also includes academics from Haverford College, Brown University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, GW Law School, University of California, Berkeley and Northeastern University.
What they're saying: "The perspectives from the academic community will be essential to guiding the civil rights community through this era of unprecedented challenges and opportunities," said Leadership Conference Education Fund CEO Maya Wiley.
- The center is part of the Leadership Conference Education Fund and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.