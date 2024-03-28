White House releases AI guidance for agencies

OMB on Thursday issued government-wide policy for mitigating AI risks, a major part of President Biden's AI executive order. Why it matters: Agencies across the federal government now have specific guidance on how to use AI in their work, and how to ward off its risks.

"President Biden and I intend that these domestic policies will serve as a model for global action," Vice President Kamala Harris said on a call with reporters.

As we noted in our deep dive Wednesday, this was one of the tasks due Thursday, 150 days since Biden issued his sweeping AI EO.

This OMB memo is the final version after a draft was released in November.

The White House said federal agencies completed all 150-day actions required in the EO.

What's inside: The guidance focuses on the privacy and safety of the public, transparency in processes and how AI can make government services easier to access, Harris said.

By Dec. 1, agencies must "implement concrete safeguards when using AI in a way that could impact Americans' rights of safety," per a White House fact sheet; that includes being able to opt out of things like TSA facial recognition.

Companies that want to contract with the federal government to sell their AI systems will have to meet certain specifications based on the guidance.

Transparency is a big focus. Agencies will have to release inventories and metrics of their AI use cases, along with making public government-owned AI code.

The guidance also encourages agencies to use AI to try to solve problems around climate change, public health and transportation safety by lifting some bureaucratic barriers.

It aggressively directs agencies to "upskill their AI talent" and includes a commitment to hire 100 AI professionals by this summer.

Our thought bubble: Agencies are going to be laboratories for how AI can be implemented in a major workforce touching all parts of the American economy.