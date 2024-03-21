Axios Pro Exclusive Content

What's in the second minibus for tech policy

Mar 21, 2024
Lawmakers released the second appropriations package just before 3am ET Thursday, including funding levels for the FCC and FTC for the rest of the fiscal year.

The big picture: Congress is staring down a Friday night deadline to avoid a partial shutdown.

What's inside: The final FY24 minibus includes six bills and clocks in at over 1,000 pages. Here's the topline numbers for tech policy you need to know:

  • $425.7 million for the FTC, $4 million less than last year
  • $390.2 million for the FCC, the same as FY23
  • $741.6 million for DHS' Science and Technology Directorate, nearly $160 million below last year's level
  • $148.3 billion for the Pentagon's research, development, test and evaluation funding. That's $8.6 billion above last year's level, when the DOD accounted for almost half of all federal R&D funding.
