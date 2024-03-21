Bills of the week: Quantum scoop, AI and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a roundup of the bills you need to know this week. 1. Scoop: Rep. Elise Stefanik is gearing up to introduce the Defense Quantum Acceleration Act, an industry source told Axios.

The bill w0uld instruct the Defense Department to create and implement a strategy for the adoption of quantum information science technology within the agency.

The legislative language mirrors the FY24 NDAA on near-term use of quantum tech, rather than just studying it.

But the source said the bill includes implementation actions that "take this focus to the next level."

2. The Protecting Consumers from Deceptive AI Act would direct NIST to develop standards for identifying and labeling AI-generated content.

The bill would also require generative AI developers and platforms to disclose AI-generated content.

Bill sponsor Anna Eshoo told Axios she wants to streamline her bill with other watermarking efforts on Capitol Hill and get legislation across the finish line.

Eshoo also noted that the CREATE AI Act, which would authorize the National AI Research Resource to boost participation in the technology's development, is tentatively scheduled for a markup next month.

3. The Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act would establish deadlines for the FCC to process and approve satellite licensing applications.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz and Jacky Rosen.

Companion legislation has been introduced by House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone.

The Senate bill includes some changes regarding orbital debris, spectrum sharing and technical edits.

4. The CONSENT Act would allow people to sue when they receive sexually explicit images without their consent.