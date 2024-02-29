Rep. Ted Lieu told reporters he's meeting with House AI working group chair Jay Obernolte on Thursday to align their goals and set the schedule for meetings. The big picture: Lieu, the working group co-chair, says they're planning for years of legislative work.

"Jay and I have this view, which is, this is not one of those situations where it's one 5,000-page bill that's done one time and then we're done."

"This is gonna be a multiyear process with different bills each year addressing different topics."

Catch up quick: Obernolte has also forecast a long timeline for legislation, telling Axios this month that it's going to take a "years" to get the work done.

Obernolte: "Obviously this is not the work of just a few months; this is going to be the work of years and years. But it's important that we get started. I think we're behind."

Our thought bubble: Legislation that addresses election-related AI concerns is likely to be a nearer-term goal as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle worry how it could impact them.