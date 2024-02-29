Axios Pro Exclusive Content

What we're hearing: Lieu on the House AI working group

Feb 29, 2024
Illustration of a robot emoji inside quotation marks.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Rep. Ted Lieu told reporters he's meeting with House AI working group chair Jay Obernolte on Thursday to align their goals and set the schedule for meetings.

The big picture: Lieu, the working group co-chair, says they're planning for years of legislative work.

  • "Jay and I have this view, which is, this is not one of those situations where it's one 5,000-page bill that's done one time and then we're done."
  • "This is gonna be a multiyear process with different bills each year addressing different topics."

Catch up quick: Obernolte has also forecast a long timeline for legislation, telling Axios this month that it's going to take a "years" to get the work done.

  • Obernolte: "Obviously this is not the work of just a few months; this is going to be the work of years and years. But it's important that we get started. I think we're behind."

Our thought bubble: Legislation that addresses election-related AI concerns is likely to be a nearer-term goal as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle worry how it could impact them.

