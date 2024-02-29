Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Rep. Ted Lieu told reporters he's meeting with House AI working group chair Jay Obernolte on Thursday to align their goals and set the schedule for meetings.
The big picture: Lieu, the working group co-chair, says they're planning for years of legislative work.
Catch up quick: Obernolte has also forecast a long timeline for legislation, telling Axios this month that it's going to take a "years" to get the work done.
Our thought bubble: Legislation that addresses election-related AI concerns is likely to be a nearer-term goal as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle worry how it could impact them.