What CMR's exit means for tech

When observers say Congress hasn't been able to regulate tech for decades, they mean — in part — the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Why it matters: That pattern continued to be the case under Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who announced on Thursday she wouldn't seek re-election.

Her successor will inherit the same tech regulation impasses that have plagued Republican and Democratic committee leaders alike.

Rep. Bob Latta, who will be the most senior Republican on the committee next Congress, will run for chair, a source familiar told Axios.

Latta is chair of the communications and technology subcommittee, where he has led efforts to ensure internet money is deployed responsibly and promote precision agriculture through satellite connectivity.

Health subcommittee chair Brett Guthrie's spokesman confirmed to Axios that he will run for the full committee chairmanship.

Of note: There are bright spots in the telecom world.

E&C under CMR advanced several bills that would streamline broadband permitting and give the FCC its spectrum auction authority back.

As ranking member in 2022, CMR played a key role in reviving efforts to pass a federal privacy law with the introduction of the bipartisan American Data Privacy and Protection Act.

But, fast forward to this Congress, CMR hasn't reintroduced it as chair of the committee.

CMR may reintroduce ADPPA and clear it out of committee before she leaves, but the bill would face an uphill climb.

Tech discussions at E&C have evolved to highlight the nexus of privacy and AI, without a bill in play to back it up.

Instead, a variety of hearings have been held to boost lawmakers' understanding of the technology

Flashback: All eyes were on E&C last March when CMR brought TikTok CEO Shou Chew to testify on privacy, kids and the platform's ties to China.