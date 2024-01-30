1 fun thing: Clark's advice for journalists
2 hours ago
Jack Clark spent time as a reporter before his role as head of policy at Anthropic, covering AI and cloud for Bloomberg and tech for other outlets. We asked him whether the press is doing a good job covering AI.
- His answer: Pretty much!
- "The media actually cares about AI now, and there's a ton of reporters looking beyond the headlines and gee-whiz stuff into actual issues of power, regulation, benefits and real harms."
If he still worked as an AI journalist, what would he write? "One story would be asking, what are people actually trying to do with AI, what does it mean, and what does it look like?"
- "Another would be asking, what is the craziest stuff I can do with consumer-level AI right now?"
- "A third would be, is the government actually able to regulate this industry; do they have the necessary offices with adequate funding?"(We'd like to add that this month we wrote a version of that very story in this newsletter.)