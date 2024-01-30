Jack Clark spent time as a reporter before his role as head of policy at Anthropic, covering AI and cloud for Bloomberg and tech for other outlets. We asked him whether the press is doing a good job covering AI.

His answer: Pretty much!

"The media actually cares about AI now, and there's a ton of reporters looking beyond the headlines and gee-whiz stuff into actual issues of power, regulation, benefits and real harms."

If he still worked as an AI journalist, what would he write? "One story would be asking, what are people actually trying to do with AI, what does it mean, and what does it look like?"