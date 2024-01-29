White House announces early deadlines met on AI executive order
39 mins ago
The Biden administration is hitting key deadlines to carry out its executive order on artificial intelligence, White House officials said Monday.
Driving the news: Top federal officials working to carry out the AI EO say their agencies have completed all of the 90-day actions asked of them, along with "advancing other vital directives that the Order tasked over a longer timeframe," per a White House announcement.
- Deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed holds a meeting with the White House AI Council today.
- Biden issued the executive order last October, sparking federal agencies to move quickly to meet hundreds of deadlines.
Details: Per the White House, agencies have already carried out dozens of tasks required by the EO, including:
- Using the Defense Production Act to compel AI developers to report information about safety.
- Proposing a draft rule compelling U.S. cloud companies that service foreign AI companies to tell the government.
- Completed risk assessments of using AI in critical infrastructure sectors.
- Launching a pilot of the National AI Research Resource.
- Boosting hiring of AI professionals; mostly data scientists.
Between the lines: We still don't know much of the substance of what agencies are actually producing as they meet the order's deadlines.
- Yet, it's clear that the Biden administration does not want to be seen as behind on AI and is going to keep pushing forward on the EO.
- In the absence of new laws from Congress, AI companies should pay close attention to how well the EO is carried out and what gets prioritized.