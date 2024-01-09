Scoop: Senate NIST AI bill gets House companion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

House lawmakers are set to introduce legislation this week requiring federal agencies to follow the National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI risk framework, per a copy of the bill obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: The companion bill to Sens. Mark Warner and Jerry Moran's Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act is sponsored by Reps. Ted Lieu, Don Beyer, Zach Nunn and Marc Molinaro.

Why it matters: Having a House companion gives the AI bill momentum in a crowded field of proposals.

Industry groups and academics have been pushing for the measure, arguing that any AI systems the government uses should abide by the NIST framework to set a good example for AI deployment across the country and standardize practices used to mitigate risk.

Details: The bill directs the OMB to issue guidance requiring agencies to incorporate the framework into their AI risk management efforts.