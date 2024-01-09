Scoop: Internet subsidy renewal bill coming tomorrow

Share on email (opens in new window)

Illustration of Capitol building with wifi beaming out

Lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation to renew the Affordable Connectivity Program on Wednesday, sources familiar told Axios.

What's happening: Reps. Yvette Clarke and Brian Fitzpatrick will introduce the bill, which is expected to reauthorize the program at a level near the White House's $6 billion request.

Clarke in November said she would introduce ACP renewal legislation.

Sens. J.D. Vance and Peter Welch are working on companion legislation.

Why it matters: The FCC projects ACP funds will dry up in May, leaving nearly 23 million Americans without the monthly internet bill subsidy they've come to rely on.

The program's expiration would undermine bipartisan efforts to connect all Americans to the internet.

Yes, but: Republicans don't want to spend money and getting the $6 billion out the door will be an uphill climb.

Sources said more Republicans are stepping up to support reauthorization.

Of note: Bill text can always change before its introduction.