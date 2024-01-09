Scoop: Internet subsidy renewal bill coming tomorrow
Jan 9, 2024
Lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation to renew the Affordable Connectivity Program on Wednesday, sources familiar told Axios.
What's happening: Reps. Yvette Clarke and Brian Fitzpatrick will introduce the bill, which is expected to reauthorize the program at a level near the White House's $6 billion request.
- Clarke in November said she would introduce ACP renewal legislation.
- Sens. J.D. Vance and Peter Welch are working on companion legislation.
Why it matters: The FCC projects ACP funds will dry up in May, leaving nearly 23 million Americans without the monthly internet bill subsidy they've come to rely on.
- The program's expiration would undermine bipartisan efforts to connect all Americans to the internet.
Yes, but: Republicans don't want to spend money and getting the $6 billion out the door will be an uphill climb.
- Sources said more Republicans are stepping up to support reauthorization.
Of note: Bill text can always change before its introduction.
- The offices of Clarke, Fitzpatrick and Welch declined a request for comment. Vance's office did not respond to a request for comment.