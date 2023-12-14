What you need to know about AI in the NDAA

The National Defense Authorization Act is heading to President Biden's desk with some notable AI provisions, marking the only successful effort by Congress to deliver new policies on the technology this year.

Why it matters: Substantive legislation on AI is still a distant goal for Congress, so small items in must-pass bills like the NDAA are the only policy shifts for now.

What they're saying: "The U.S. must be the global leader in the investment, development, and deployment of AI to ensure it is implemented responsibly across the world," TechNet CEO Linda Moore said in a statement.

"This year's NDAA includes provisions that will strengthen our leadership in AI and other emerging technologies, including quantum computing."

Details: Here's a rundown of the most notable AI provisions in the annual defense policy bill, which the House passed Thursday.

A bug bounty program for the Pentagon for detecting flaws in foundational AI models the military may use.

A prize competition for detecting and watermarking AI-generated content.

Establishment of a Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Governing Council for "responsible, coordinated and ethical" AI deployment for the Pentagon.

A pilot program to test "innovative" intellectual property strategies to be used when the Pentagon is creating programs.

A requirement that the secretary of the Navy assess how AI could make shipyard operations more efficient.

Context: A number of provisions include general strategies for modernizing the DoD and using technology effectively and fairly, but with a stronger emphasis on how AI can be used to meet those goals.

Yes, but: The Pentagon is notoriously bureaucratic and has to contend with long-established contracting rules that are sure to slow progress as AI rapidly enhances.