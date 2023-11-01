Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Next Senate AI forum will focus on elections

31 mins ago
Senators Heinrich, Young, Schumer and Rounds outside the White House

Heinrich, Young, Schumer and Rounds at the White House on Oct. 31. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Next week, a bipartisan Senate AI forum on Capitol Hill will focus on elections and AI, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Wednesday.

Driving the news: Following a forum on workforce development and training around AI, Schumer said there would be a "bunch" more AI forums, with one on Nov. 8 centered on elections.

  • "This is such a huge topic that encompasses so much that we need a whole bunch of these forums."
  • "But at the same time, our committees are beginning to learn from these forums and starting to write legislation in a bipartisan way."

Of note: Senators meet again from 3 to 5pm ET this afternoon for the fourth forum, which will highlight high-impact AI.

