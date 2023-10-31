Scoop: Quantum reauthorization bill coming Friday

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Science Chair Frank Lucas and ranking member Zoe Lofgren intend to introduce legislation to reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative Act on Friday, committee communications director Heather Vaughan confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: The act, which boosted research and development efforts underway at the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Energy Department, expired Sept. 30.

Lawmakers have been working on how to expand the scope of the law from fundamental research and development to include early-stage applied research.

What's happening: The legislation modifies the goals of many quantum programs to move beyond basic science and into applied research, according to a summary of the bill reviewed by Axios.

Other provisions include: