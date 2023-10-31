Scoop: Quantum reauthorization bill coming Friday
1 hour ago
House Science Chair Frank Lucas and ranking member Zoe Lofgren intend to introduce legislation to reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative Act on Friday, committee communications director Heather Vaughan confirmed to Axios.
Driving the news: The act, which boosted research and development efforts underway at the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Energy Department, expired Sept. 30.
- Lawmakers have been working on how to expand the scope of the law from fundamental research and development to include early-stage applied research.
What's happening: The legislation modifies the goals of many quantum programs to move beyond basic science and into applied research, according to a summary of the bill reviewed by Axios.
Other provisions include:
- New quantum research centers and institutes would be authorized at NIST, NSF and NASA, and support for the DOE centers would be bolstered.
- NASA would be formally added to the quantum program.
- The president would be required to develop a strategy to establish new international quantum partnerships with allies to address competition with China.
- Quantum testbeds would be authorized to support research for near-term and medium-term use cases and the development of private sector capabilities.
- A new Quantum Instrumentation and Foundry Program would be set up to develop domestic supply chains and provide resources, including devices, hardware, software, and materials, for the use of the quantum industry and research community.
- NSF would be authorized to extend new traineeships, fellowships, scholarships and other workforce-supporting programs for STEM students.