The new House speaker on tech

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Johnson speaks after being nominated Republican speaker of the House on Oct. 24, 2023. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans on Wednesday elected Rep. Mike Johnson to be speaker of the House.

Here's what that means for tech policy.

Johnson held prominent roles on the House Judiciary Committee.

He was chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government and served as a member of two other subcommittees focused on antitrust and "the weaponization of the federal government."

Like Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, who tried and failed to be speaker, Johnson is opposed to funneling more money for the Federal Trade Commission or bolstering its authority.

Johnson in the past has introduced legislation to consolidate the FTC's and Justice Department's antitrust authority into just the DOJ.

Johnson is among the Republicans who thinks big tech companies should be held accountable for allegedly censoring conservatives.

What's next: Congress needs to fund the government by Nov. 17 if they want to avoid a shutdown.