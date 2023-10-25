Axios Pro Exclusive Content

The new House speaker on tech

headshot
headshot

Johnson speaks after being nominated Republican speaker of the House on Oct. 24, 2023. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans on Wednesday elected Rep. Mike Johnson to be speaker of the House.

Here's what that means for tech policy.

  • Johnson held prominent roles on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • He was chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government and served as a member of two other subcommittees focused on antitrust and "the weaponization of the federal government."
  • Like Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, who tried and failed to be speaker, Johnson is opposed to funneling more money for the Federal Trade Commission or bolstering its authority.
  • Johnson in the past has introduced legislation to consolidate the FTC's and Justice Department's antitrust authority into just the DOJ.
  • Johnson is among the Republicans who thinks big tech companies should be held accountable for allegedly censoring conservatives.

What's next: Congress needs to fund the government by Nov. 17 if they want to avoid a shutdown.

  • Johnson on Monday laid out a schedule for appropriations.
Go deeper