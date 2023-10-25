The new House speaker on tech
Oct 25, 2023
Republicans on Wednesday elected Rep. Mike Johnson to be speaker of the House.
Here's what that means for tech policy.
- Johnson held prominent roles on the House Judiciary Committee.
- He was chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government and served as a member of two other subcommittees focused on antitrust and "the weaponization of the federal government."
- Like Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, who tried and failed to be speaker, Johnson is opposed to funneling more money for the Federal Trade Commission or bolstering its authority.
- Johnson in the past has introduced legislation to consolidate the FTC's and Justice Department's antitrust authority into just the DOJ.
- Johnson is among the Republicans who thinks big tech companies should be held accountable for allegedly censoring conservatives.
What's next: Congress needs to fund the government by Nov. 17 if they want to avoid a shutdown.
- Johnson on Monday laid out a schedule for appropriations.