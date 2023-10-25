Scoop: White House to launch AI talent search website

The White House is preparing on Monday to launch a website aimed at recruiting workers with artificial intelligence skills, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing a shortage of workers to research and develop AI as well as explore government applications of the technology.

There's bipartisan agreement that filling the country's massive skills gap is essential for remaining globally competitive.

What's happening: The White House is expected to launch the website on Monday, when it will also release an AI executive order that reportedly has provisions to facilitate high-skilled immigration.

The website will include:

A portal to submit a resume and automatically apply to all AI-related jobs in government

Details on a new government AI talent fellowship

Information on how to qualify for a job at the U.S. Digital Service, a tech unit in the Executive Office of the President that works on building digital tools for the government

Information on how to qualify for a job at the General Services Administration, which supports the basic functioning of federal agencies

Information on immigration pathways for foreign nationals with AI skills

Information on how to build AI skills for U.S. nationals

Of note: The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Plans could change before Monday.