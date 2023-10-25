Scoop: White House to launch AI talent search website
Oct 25, 2023
The White House is preparing on Monday to launch a website aimed at recruiting workers with artificial intelligence skills, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.
Why it matters: The U.S. is facing a shortage of workers to research and develop AI as well as explore government applications of the technology.
- There's bipartisan agreement that filling the country's massive skills gap is essential for remaining globally competitive.
What's happening: The White House is expected to launch the website on Monday, when it will also release an AI executive order that reportedly has provisions to facilitate high-skilled immigration.
The website will include:
- A portal to submit a resume and automatically apply to all AI-related jobs in government
- Details on a new government AI talent fellowship
- Information on how to qualify for a job at the U.S. Digital Service, a tech unit in the Executive Office of the President that works on building digital tools for the government
- Information on how to qualify for a job at the General Services Administration, which supports the basic functioning of federal agencies
- Information on immigration pathways for foreign nationals with AI skills
- Information on how to build AI skills for U.S. nationals
Of note: The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Plans could change before Monday.