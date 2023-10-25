Scoop: AI executive order expected Monday
The White House on Monday will host an event on "safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence," per an invitation obtained by Axios.
What's happening: Officials are expected to announce the AI executive order during the event, scheduled for 2:30pm ET, multiple sources told Axios.
- The release is timed just before Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to the U.K. for an AI summit scheduled for Nov. 1-2. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to go to the U.K. summit as well, per a source.
- The White House declined to comment.
Why it matters: As Congress grapples with its most basic functions from funding the government to picking a House speaker, the White House has made some headway on regulating AI.
- The Biden administration earlier this year got AI companies to make voluntary safety, security and transparency commitments.
Our thought bubble: The federal government has an opportunity to lead by example and provide a test bed, implementing internal guardrails that can inform legislative efforts in Congress.
State of play: The Biden administration in recent months faced pressure from dozens of organizations and lawmakers to require government agencies to adhere to the White House's AI Bill of Rights.
- That approach is at odds with industry groups who say companies will be overly burdened.