Scoop: AI executive order expected Monday

Illustration of the presidential seal with binary code on the banner in the eagle's beak.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The White House on Monday will host an event on "safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence," per an invitation obtained by Axios.

What's happening: Officials are expected to announce the AI executive order during the event, scheduled for 2:30pm ET, multiple sources told Axios.

  • The release is timed just before Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to the U.K. for an AI summit scheduled for Nov. 1-2. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to go to the U.K. summit as well, per a source.
  • The White House declined to comment.

Why it matters: As Congress grapples with its most basic functions from funding the government to picking a House speaker, the White House has made some headway on regulating AI.

  • The Biden administration earlier this year got AI companies to make voluntary safety, security and transparency commitments.

Our thought bubble: The federal government has an opportunity to lead by example and provide a test bed, implementing internal guardrails that can inform legislative efforts in Congress.

State of play: The Biden administration in recent months faced pressure from dozens of organizations and lawmakers to require government agencies to adhere to the White House's AI Bill of Rights.

  • That approach is at odds with industry groups who say companies will be overly burdened.
