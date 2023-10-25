Scoop: AI executive order expected Monday

The White House on Monday will host an event on "safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence," per an invitation obtained by Axios.

What's happening: Officials are expected to announce the AI executive order during the event, scheduled for 2:30pm ET, multiple sources told Axios.

The release is timed just before Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to the U.K. for an AI summit scheduled for Nov. 1-2. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to go to the U.K. summit as well, per a source.

The White House declined to comment.

Why it matters: As Congress grapples with its most basic functions from funding the government to picking a House speaker, the White House has made some headway on regulating AI.

The Biden administration earlier this year got AI companies to make voluntary safety, security and transparency commitments.

Our thought bubble: The federal government has an opportunity to lead by example and provide a test bed, implementing internal guardrails that can inform legislative efforts in Congress.

State of play: The Biden administration in recent months faced pressure from dozens of organizations and lawmakers to require government agencies to adhere to the White House's AI Bill of Rights.