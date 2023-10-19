October bill roundup

Here's a handy roundup of the tech bills introduced in the past few weeks.

1. NO FAKES Act: Still in discussion draft form, the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act would "protect the voice and visual likeness of individuals from unfair use through generative AI."

Sens. Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar, Marsha Blackburn and Thom Tillis are behind the effort.

The Recording Industry Association of America said it welcomed the draft and that generative AI models infringe on performers' rights.

It's timely — music publishers Universal, Concord and ABKCO sued AI company Anthropic for copyright violations per legal documents obtained by Variety this week.

2. Eyes on the Board Act: No, that's not a fifth-grade teacher lecturing kids to pay attention; it's the name of a bill from Sens. Ted Cruz, Ted Budd and Shelley Moore Capito that would require schools receiving E-Rate funding to prohibit access to social media sites on school networks and devices.

"The bill also promotes parental limits and transparency on screen time in schools by requiring schools receiving E-Rate subsidies to adopt a screen time policy as a condition of receiving federal funding," per a release from Cruz's office.

3. Promoting Access to Broadband Act: A bicameral bill from Sens. Alex Padilla and Dick Durbin and Rep. Robin Kelly would boost states' access to the FCC's Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity programs.