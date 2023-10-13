Exclusive: Details on Schumer's next AI forum

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's next forum on artificial intelligence will take place Oct. 24 and focus on innovation, his office shared exclusively with Axios.

Driving the news: The invite list for Schumer's second AI forum in the Capitol features AI companies like SeedAI and Cohere and VCs Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins, along with academics and labor leaders.

Schumer's first forum featured CEOs of the biggest tech and AI companies including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.

The series is meant to educate lawmakers and form the basis for legislation regulating AI.

What they're saying: "This Forum's focus on innovation – both the transformational innovation that pushes the boundaries of medicine, energy, and science, and the sustainable innovation necessary to drive advancements in security, accountability, and transparency in AI - will explore how the federal government can best ensure the US remains a leader in AI while developing better and safer system," reads the invitation.

Details: Invitees include: