Scoop: Senate Commerce to hold AI hearing
The Senate Commerce consumer protection panel will hold a hearing on artificial intelligence on Sept. 12, the committee confirmed to Axios.
What's happening: Sen. John Hickenlooper will chair the consumer protection, product safety and data security subcommittee hearing.
- BSA and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity are set to testify, among others, per an industry source.
Be smart: Many different committees across Congress are interested in tackling pieces of AI, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer taking the lead.
- Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell and others on the committee are likely to focus on transparency of AI systems.
- Schumer's first industry roundtable on AI will take place the next day, Sept. 13.