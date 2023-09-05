Scoop: Senate Commerce to hold AI hearing

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Senate Commerce consumer protection panel will hold a hearing on artificial intelligence on Sept. 12, the committee confirmed to Axios.

What's happening: Sen. John Hickenlooper will chair the consumer protection, product safety and data security subcommittee hearing.

BSA and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity are set to testify, among others, per an industry source.

Be smart: Many different committees across Congress are interested in tackling pieces of AI, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer taking the lead.