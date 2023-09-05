Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Scoop: Senate Commerce to hold AI hearing

Ashley Gold
2 hours ago

Hickenlooper speaks at a March 1 hearing. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Senate Commerce consumer protection panel will hold a hearing on artificial intelligence on Sept. 12, the committee confirmed to Axios.

What's happening: Sen. John Hickenlooper will chair the consumer protection, product safety and data security subcommittee hearing.

  • BSA and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity are set to testify, among others, per an industry source.

Be smart: Many different committees across Congress are interested in tackling pieces of AI, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer taking the lead.

  • Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell and others on the committee are likely to focus on transparency of AI systems.
  • Schumer's first industry roundtable on AI will take place the next day, Sept. 13.
Go deeper