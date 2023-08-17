Scoop: Austin Bonner named deputy U.S. CTO

The White House on May 8, 2023. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Austin Bonner has been named deputy U.S. chief technology officer for policy, per an internal email seen by Axios.

Driving the news: Bonner, who had formerly led White House efforts on telecommunications and wireless spectrum, will join two other deputies, Denice Ross and Wade Shen, working under Deirdre Mulligan, the principal deputy U.S. CTO.

President Biden still has yet to nominate a candidate for the top spot of CTO.

What they're saying: "We're excited to bring her leadership skills and expertise to bear on other key tech policy priorities, including privacy, accessibility, digital equity, and many other issues," Mulligan wrote in the note to staff.