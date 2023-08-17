AI tops White House FY2025 R&D priorities
The White House released its research and development budget priorities for fiscal year 2025, and advancing "trustworthy" artificial intelligence is at the top of the list.
What's happening: AI was named first in an Office of Management and Budget and Office of Science and Technology Policy memorandum sent Thursday to the heads of federal agencies and executive departments.
- Agencies should ask to fund efforts that will help mitigate "AI threats to truth, trust, and democracy; safety and security; privacy, civil rights and civil liberties; and economic opportunity for all."
- The White House tasked agencies to come up with new approaches for applying AI to improve government functions and public services.
- Agencies should "develop trustworthy, powerful advanced AI systems that help achieve the Nation's great aspirations."
- The memo also calls for budget submissions that prioritize national security, combat climate change and improve Americans' health.
Of note: The White House is pressing agencies to make budget requests that "reduce barriers and inequities."
- The administration directs agencies to fund regional innovation and workforce development in STEM with an emphasis on emerging research institutions and historically underserved communities.
Reality check: Congress this year is on track to underfund the main agencies in charge of tech and science R&D as House Republicans target diversity programs and initiatives.