Labor shortage looms over internet money

The federal government's largest effort yet to connect all Americans to the internet is setting off a race among states to find broadband infrastructure workers.

Driving the news: The Biden administration on Monday announced how $42.5 billion worth of internet infrastructure grants will be distributed among states.

The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, along with other efforts, provides the resources needed to connect every person and small business to affordable high-speed internet by 2030, according to the Biden administration.

Yes, but: Success will depend on training enough workers doing the manual and technical labor to get Americans online. Think splicing and laying out fiber; digging trenches for underground utilities, and building towers.

Zoom in: Ohio has been a leader, partnering with the Wireless Infrastructure Association and the Ohio State University more than a year ago to strengthen the state's workforce.

The plan calls for increasing awareness among middle school and high school students and developing education and training programs.

"There's no doubt that if we don't start training more people now for the near-term demand, we could delay success," WIA President and CEO Patrick Halley said in an interview.

Vermont and Louisiana also have gotten started.

Zoom out: All states have about six months, starting when they're formally notified of their grants on June 30, to submit a proposal to NTIA explaining how they'll use the money — including to build a workforce pipeline.

In addition to the near-term demand for workers to build new infrastructure, people will be needed for long-term maintenance and capacity needs.

Of note: One organization, AmeriCrew, is helping veterans transition from their service by offering broadband infrastructure career opportunities.

What they're saying: At a May 23 House hearing, NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said workforce and training issues "are going to be huge," and predicted there will be as many as 100,000 to 150,000 jobs that states won't be able to fill.

The Fiber Broadband Association estimates 205,000 workers will be needed over the next five years to deploy, operate, and maintain new broadband networks.

The big picture: While BEAD money will create telecom jobs, experts note the impact will go way beyond that industry.