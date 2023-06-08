Scoop: Deirdre Mulligan to be new principal deputy U.S. CTO

Deirdre Mulligan is stepping into the role of Principal Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer following Alexander Macgillivray's last day Wednesday, per an internal note seen by Axios.

Driving the news: Mulligan has quickly ascended the ranks at OSTP. A professor at the University of California, Berkeley, she joined the White House earlier this year and served as one of Macgillivray’s deputies.

Wade Shen will take over the AI portfolio at OSTP as Director of the National AI Initiative Office in the tech division, per the note.

Shen is a former manager working on AI programs at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and most recently co-CEO of R&D nonprofit Actuate.

What they're saying: "I’ve been wanting to work with (or for) Deirdre for more than 20 years and I’m grateful she joined us in February and is taking on the new role," Macgillivray writes in the note.

"[Shen's] deep AI expertise and sense of humor will make him a great partner to you all and Arati [Prabhakar] as OSTP drives AI work for this Administration."

Per the note, Dominique Duval-Diop and Denice Ross will continue as U.S. Chief Data Scientist and U.S. Deputy CTO for Tech.

Be smart: President Biden still has yet to nominate a U.S. CTO.