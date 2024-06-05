Food delivery startup Wonder is partnering with fresh meals producer FreshRealm to support its retail expansion plans, the companies tell Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Improving unit economics has been an important criteria for restaurants and investors.

The big picture: While similar cloud kitchen concepts have fallen on harder times, Wonder CEO Marc Lore says its offering differs in that consumers can get high-quality, differentiated foods quickly and more cheaply than other restaurants thanks to its in-house couriers and optimized kitchens.

The latest: Wonder will transfer over four of its production facilities in New Jersey to FreshRealm, enabling FreshRealm to take over Wonder's ingredient prep and production.

What's next: Known for giving customers access to as many as 30 restaurants in a single order, Wonder aims to open 25 new restaurant locations this year and another 90 locations by the end of next year.

Most of the units will be located in the tri-state area.

What they're saying: The partnership with FreshRealm "allows us to focus on what we do best, which is culinary engineering and food science," Lore says.

There's a formulation around how to cook a Bobby Flay steak in six minutes without needing to flip it or a pizza in 88 seconds or a pasta in four minutes without any water, he says.

FreshRealm will remove production risks while doing "the massive lift that is required to scale us to billions of dollars over the next few years," Lore says.

Zoom in: FreshRealm aims to lower costs for meal-kit providers, food-delivery services and grocery retailers by doing back-of-house work, like supply chain management, manufacturing and fulfillment.

The company has the national infrastructure and the personnel that enables it to flex up if a company like Wonder wants to grow faster, FreshRealm CEO Michael Lippold says.

Catch up quick: FreshRealm acquired the operating assets of meal kit provider Marley Spoon earlier this year, and the operational infrastructure of Blue Apron in June 2023 for $50 million. (Wonder subsequently acquired the rest of Blue Apron.)

Flashback: Wonder raised $700 million from investors in March, bringing its total funding to $1.5 billion.

The capital is fueling its brick-and-mortar expansion as well as R&D.

Wonder will also use the funds to acquire the rights to new brands to bring onto its several-restaurants-in-a-single-kitchen platform, Lore says.

The bottom line: Wonder wants to be a "super app" for mealtime, leveraging generative AI to help design meal plans and adjust to dietary needs and desires, Lore says.