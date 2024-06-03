Outdoor Voices, the distressed athleisure brand, will be acquired by private equity firm Consortium Brand Partners, staving off bankruptcy. Why it matters: Activewear has become a crowded space, challenged by a consumer discretionary pullback due to inflation.

Driving the news: The transaction was done through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, an alternative to a formal bankruptcy process, Bloomberg reports, citing a source familiar.

The company was reportedly heading toward bankruptcy in March, after failing to pay vendors and the rent on some of its stores, according to Sourcing Journal.

Outdoor Voices closed down all of its brick-and-mortar locations that month and laid off a majority of its corporate workforce.

Flashback: Like many DTC brands, Outdoor Voices overspent on customer acquisition costs and struggled to maintain consistent profitability.

The company's valuation sunk to $40 million in 2020, down from its $110 million valuation in 2018.

The company's backers included GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, Forerunner Ventures, and French brand A.P.C.

Context: After a series of management changes — including the departure of its founder, Tyler Haney, in 2020 — Outdoor Voices was said to be looking for a buyer in 2022, according to Business of Fashion.

What they're saying: "We're always looking for brands that are bigger than their current business," Consortium managing partner Cory Baker tells Axios.

"Sometimes you'll come across a brand that's distressed under the hood. It is less of an issue so long as the customer is still there, [and] believes in the product, believes in the story."

This marks the consumer-focused sponsor's second acquisition, following its majority stake purchase of Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James last year.

What they found: Baker says Outdoor Voices had various investors, took a significant amount of debt, and opened stores in very expensive prime locations. "It was sort of a recipe for the challenges that the company faced."

What they did: With the store closures, Consortium was able to buy "the parts of the business that matter to the customer," he says.

"We're fortunate that we're not burdened by expensive and unprofitable leases or the debt load that the seller had dealt with," he says.

Consortium's investment brings Outdoor Voices to profitability, according to Baker.

What's next: Baker sees more opportunity for Outdoor Voices in wholesale, especially to expand into specialty and department stores.