Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Beauty M&A should see a pickup in transaction volume, as private equity prepares long-held portfolio companies for an exit. Why it matters: PE firms took a wait-and-see approach in 2023, but now they're holding many attractive, scaled assets that have matured.

Driving the news: Private equity participated in 62% of beauty transactions so far this year, already up 10% from 2023, according to a recent report by DC Advisory.

"There will be increased pressure from LPs to exit those positions," DC Advisory managing director Luc-Henry Rousselle tells Axios.

Case in point: British PE firm Bridgepoint acquired RoC Skincare from Gryphon Investors for about $500 million earlier this year.

San Francisco-based Gryphon acquired the anti-aging skin care brand from Johnson & Johnson Consumer in 2019.

Zoom out: Strategics are also considering the portfolio in a more "dynamic way," prompting more divestitures for PE to pick up, Rousselle says.

Nexus Capital Management acquired a majority stake in Dollar Shave Club from Unilever, for which the CPG conglomerate paid $1 billion in cash to acquire it in 2016.

Yellow Wood Partners acquired ChapStick from consumer health company Haleon for about $510 million earlier this year, after scooping up Suave Brands and Elida Beauty from Unilever last year.

Zoom in: Smaller assets — in the $25 million to $50 million revenue range — are coming to market "and they're finding homes with private equity," Rousselle says.

Monogram Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in True Fragrance last month.

The intrigue: Rousselle says that he's seen more Asian buyers leaning into the market.