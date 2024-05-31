Beauty M&A should see a pickup in transaction volume, as private equity prepares long-held portfolio companies for an exit.
Why it matters: PE firms took a wait-and-see approach in 2023, but now they're holding many attractive, scaled assets that have matured.
Driving the news: Private equity participated in 62% of beauty transactions so far this year, already up 10% from 2023, according to a recent report by DC Advisory.
- "There will be increased pressure from LPs to exit those positions," DC Advisory managing director Luc-Henry Rousselle tells Axios.
Case in point: British PE firm Bridgepoint acquired RoC Skincare from Gryphon Investors for about $500 million earlier this year.
- San Francisco-based Gryphon acquired the anti-aging skin care brand from Johnson & Johnson Consumer in 2019.
Zoom out: Strategics are also considering the portfolio in a more "dynamic way," prompting more divestitures for PE to pick up, Rousselle says.
- Nexus Capital Management acquired a majority stake in Dollar Shave Club from Unilever, for which the CPG conglomerate paid $1 billion in cash to acquire it in 2016.
- Yellow Wood Partners acquired ChapStick from consumer health company Haleon for about $510 million earlier this year, after scooping up Suave Brands and Elida Beauty from Unilever last year.
Zoom in: Smaller assets — in the $25 million to $50 million revenue range — are coming to market "and they're finding homes with private equity," Rousselle says.
- Monogram Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in True Fragrance last month.
The intrigue: Rousselle says that he's seen more Asian buyers leaning into the market.
- "They've benefited from more favorable financing costs than Western buyers and many of them also, for the most part, have solid balance sheets," Rousselle says.
- Japanese beauty giant Shiseido acquired Dr. Dennis Gross earlier this year.
- Korean firm Amorepacific acquired beauty brand CosRx last year.