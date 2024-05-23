Whipnotic, a whipped cream startup, expects to close a $2 million to $4 million seed extension round by the end of the summer, CEO Lori Gitomer tells Axios exclusively. The big picture: The company wants a lead investor that supports women founders and inventors, and brings operational and strategic expertise.

Zoom in: The new money, coupled with $2.5 million it raised last year, will give it about 18 to 24 months of runway, Gitomer says.

The company's lead investor should be able to take it to new heights amid the growing popularity of better-for-you snacks. "to help us scale responsibly."

"We want to be sure that we're showing up in the right places, to the right consumers, at the right time," Gitomer says.

Catch up quick: The company has already talked to a number of early-stage venture firms though it declined to say how much has been committed at this stage.

Existing investors GTM Investments, East Dune Holdings and Crenshaw Ventures will likely participate in the next round, Gitomer adds.

Catch up quick: The seed capital was used to develop its next generation of swirl nozzle technology, and to build out semi-automatic machines that can increase capacity by 40x. They're expected to begin operating this summer.

The company has made some optimizations to its nozzle as well, including increasing the size of its push button and ensuring that 25% more flavor comes out of the nozzle, Gitomer says.

What's next: In addition to increasing its retail presence, the new funds will support testing the foodservice channel this year.