Whipnotic, a whipped cream startup, expects to close a $2 million to $4 million seed extension round by the end of the summer, CEO Lori Gitomer tells Axios exclusively.
The big picture: The company wants a lead investor that supports women founders and inventors, and brings operational and strategic expertise.
Zoom in: The new money, coupled with $2.5 million it raised last year, will give it about 18 to 24 months of runway, Gitomer says.
- The company's lead investor should be able to take it to new heights amid the growing popularity of better-for-you snacks. "to help us scale responsibly."
- "We want to be sure that we're showing up in the right places, to the right consumers, at the right time," Gitomer says.
Catch up quick: The company has already talked to a number of early-stage venture firms though it declined to say how much has been committed at this stage.
- Existing investors GTM Investments, East Dune Holdings and Crenshaw Ventures will likely participate in the next round, Gitomer adds.
Catch up quick: The seed capital was used to develop its next generation of swirl nozzle technology, and to build out semi-automatic machines that can increase capacity by 40x. They're expected to begin operating this summer.
- The company has made some optimizations to its nozzle as well, including increasing the size of its push button and ensuring that 25% more flavor comes out of the nozzle, Gitomer says.
What's next: In addition to increasing its retail presence, the new funds will support testing the foodservice channel this year.
- There are opportunities to do exclusive colors, exclusive flavors, and seasonal ones for foodservice, Gitomer says.