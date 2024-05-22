Volt, a messaging infrastructure platform, raised a $3 million seed to remove compliance friction for SMS marketing, co-founders Martin Langelo Lien and Matt Morfopoulos tell Axios exclusively. Why it matters: As advertising gets more expensive, SMS can step in for promotions, transactional messaging and customer engagement.

Zoom in: Mercury Fund led the round, and was joined by Atento Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Stout Street Capital and Yellow Rocks.

The seed gives Volt about 18 to 24 months of runway, at which point the company will consider a Series A, Lien says.

The big picture: The SMS market has changed rapidly due to recent U.S. regulatory shifts to reduce spam from phone carriers.

In 2021, the major U.S. carriers rolled out 10-digit codes, requiring businesses that need to communicate en masse to register their local long code numbers to send text messages.

This has made it difficult for brands to get in front of consumers through this channel, and it can be costly for them if they run afoul of these rules and protocols.

How it works: Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Volt centralizes and manages all the SMS providers that retailers use for large-scale text messaging.

With visibility across different providers, Volt aims to deliver better insights and resolve issues more efficiently, Lien says.

The company reached operational profitability last fall, he says.

Between the lines: "For the sort of operators who want to use text messaging, they don't have the expertise to deal with the new regulations," Mercury Fund venture partner Heath Butler says.

"They have to learn something new to comply with those regulations, [and] it takes away from their ability to be efficient and effective at what their core business is," Butler says.

What they're saying: We want to make sure companies can focus on more value-added solutions, like AI and omnichannel, "things that a lot of consumers are going to expect from brands," Morfopoulos says.

"They shouldn't be building these compliant layers to make sure they're compliant by carriers," he adds.

Plus, engineers should "no longer have to do what they affectionately call 'latrine duty,'" and focus on revenue-driving tools and solutions that will set their companies apart, Lien says.

What's next: Volt is further developing its auditing process so retailers can better understand issues like error codes across the provider and carrier levels.