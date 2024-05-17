Sunnie, a Los Angeles-based children's snack brand, is closing on a $1 million seed, co-founder Katy Tucker tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: It will give the company enough runway for the next 12 months, she says.

Zoom in: The round is being co-led by Arkansas-based Fulcrum Collective and New York-based Swat Equity Partners, Tucker says.

What's next: Sunnie plans to raise another $2 million round early next year, which will get it to profitability, she adds.

"We never really wanted to raise a ton of money for the sake of raising it," Tucker says.

By the numbers: Sunnie ended 2023 with about $600,000 in revenue, but projects it will generate between $3 million and $4 million this year.

How it works: Sunnie's products consist of a pizza dipper, which includes grain-free crackers with sauce and sprinkled cheese, and a sunflower butter and jam dipper, as well as a hummus dipper.

They are sold in retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Gelson's Market, Erewhon and Hungryroot.

This round's proceeds will be invested in trade spend to support grocery partners, marketing and working capital to fund R&D, she says.

Catch up quick: The food startup, which describes itself as providing a modern spin on Lunchables, was launched by Tucker and Lisette Howard in 2021.