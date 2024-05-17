Sunnie, a Los Angeles-based children's snack brand, is closing on a $1 million seed, co-founder Katy Tucker tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: It will give the company enough runway for the next 12 months, she says.
Zoom in: The round is being co-led by Arkansas-based Fulcrum Collective and New York-based Swat Equity Partners, Tucker says.
What's next: Sunnie plans to raise another $2 million round early next year, which will get it to profitability, she adds.
- "We never really wanted to raise a ton of money for the sake of raising it," Tucker says.
By the numbers: Sunnie ended 2023 with about $600,000 in revenue, but projects it will generate between $3 million and $4 million this year.
How it works: Sunnie's products consist of a pizza dipper, which includes grain-free crackers with sauce and sprinkled cheese, and a sunflower butter and jam dipper, as well as a hummus dipper.
- They are sold in retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Gelson's Market, Erewhon and Hungryroot.
- This round's proceeds will be invested in trade spend to support grocery partners, marketing and working capital to fund R&D, she says.
Catch up quick: The food startup, which describes itself as providing a modern spin on Lunchables, was launched by Tucker and Lisette Howard in 2021.
- The pair "loathed" packing lunches for their kids, but also didn't like the available options, such as Lunchables, which hasn't been disrupted in its 30 years, Tucker says.
- They came up with products that eliminate refined sugar, seed oils and common allergens such as gluten and nuts.