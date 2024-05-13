Data: London Stock Exchange Group; Chart: Axios Visuals Private equity investment in consumer is at a multiyear low both globally and in the U.S., according to data provided by the London Stock Exchange Group. Why it matters: PE's absence has led to less competitive processes and is undermining overall deal activity in the sector.

Both Carlyle and KKR have ceased making investments in consumer retail.

Yes, but: What's happening in consumer is in stark contrast with U.S. PE activity overall, which is up 54% year over year.

By the numbers: PE invested $91 million in consumer cyclicals and just over $1 billion in consumer non-cyclicals in the U.S. in Q1, nearly $1.1 billion overall.

That's below even last year, when PE invested $315 million in consumer cyclicals and nearly $1.4 billion in consumer non-cyclicals, to total nearly $1.7 billion.

As the chart illustrates, a similar picture is emerging globally.

Zoom in: The industry faced constant upheaval since the pandemic, including volatile consumer demand, inflation and supply chain disruption.

Those issues worked themselves out by the middle of last year, with a return to normalcy around Labor Day and the back-to-school season, industry sources say.

Industry dealmakers told Axios in February they were tempering their expectations after entering 2024 bullish, as valuation uncertainty continues.

What we're watching: Dealmakers predict (or hope) companies will hit the block early next year, marketed off of audited 2025 results and aided by more insight into the consumer, valuations and government policy.