3G Capital has billions of dollars organized for its next major bet, sources close to the PE firm tell Axios. Why it matters: Long-term investor 3G does one large deal every few years and is "casting a wider aperture" that looks outside traditional consumer retail.

Catch up quick: 3G co-founder Alex Behring recently touted the 28x return it gained on the $1 billion in equity it invested in Burger King.

The firm's last big consumer transaction was the $7.1 billion deal for 75% of window covering maker Hunter Douglas in 2021. The company's family owners the Sonnenbergs retained a 25% stake.

What we're hearing: Hunter Douglas represents the kind of "family-owned crown jewel" business 3G would like to invest in, sources say.

The PE firm is more flexible on deal size and is willing to consider both smaller and much larger opportunities in the U.S. and abroad, the sources say.

3G is disciplined and price-sensitive, they say, and it likes transacting when others aren't (it bought Burger King coming out of the financial crisis).

As for timing, 3G historically has completed an acquisition of a sector platform, to which it can add bolt-ons, once every few years.

The big picture: Consumer private equity investment hit its slowest pace since 2018 in Q1, per data provided by LSEG to Axios, and the asset class is starved for new deals.

Zoom in: 3G doesn't intend to acquire any business that competes with AB InBev, Hunter Douglas, or Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International, sources say.

Context: The firm has made healthy returns on AB InBev — as well as with Heinz, despite the company's ill-fated $45 billion merger with Kraft in 2015.

Yes, but: 3G only broke even on Kraft, given some of the struggling brands such as Maxwell House, Oscar Meyer, Planters Peanuts (sold to Hormel), and Kraft cheese.

3G quietly sold its stake in Kraft-Heinz.

How it works: 3G raises a new vehicle for each separate deal, rather than making multiple investments out of a single fund.