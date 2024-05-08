Post Bolthouse split, Generous Brands aims to acquire

Following Bolthouse Farms' split into two companies, the CPG business Generous Brands plans to make bolt-on acquisitions, its chairman, Jeffrey Dunn, tells Axios. Why it matters: On the consumer side, there is a roll-up opportunity with several beverage companies likely to come to market over the next two years.

Zoom in: Ideally, Generous would like to add another two or three brands to its portfolio, Dunn says.

With the purchase of Evolution from Starbucks, the company proved it could quickly integrate $100 million-ish brands and that bolt-ons would be immediately accretive, he says.

There are several brands not owned by strategics that could be for sale and there have been discussions, Dunn points out.

Axios previously reported that Bolthouse was in talks with Suja Life, for example, but he declined to comment on specific situations.

Catch up quick: This week, Butterfly announced it was splitting the company's carrot farming business Bolthouse Fresh Foods from its CPG business Generous Brands.

It was the PE firm's thesis when it bought it from Campbell Soup Company in 2019 for $510 million in cash, recognizing each would have different buyers, Dunn says.

"That was the big value unlock," he adds.

Yes, but: First the company, which was declining double-digits when Butterfly purchased it, needed to be fixed and grow again, Dunn says.

Bolthouse and Generous each have about $500 million in revenue with the the overall business growing 30% since it was acquired from Campbell, Dunn says.

Both companies were refinanced with bank debt because it was cheaper and more flexible, Butterfly co-CEO Adam Waglay says.

Further out exit opportunities for both businesses will present themselves, Waglay says.