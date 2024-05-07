Paxafe, a cold chain logistics startup, raised a $9 million Series A to expand its partnerships and capabilities, CEO Ilya Preston tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: About 144 million tons of food could be saved in developing countries with proper cold storage, according to a Columbia Climate School report.
Zoom in: The round, which brings its total funding to around $14 million, was led by Framework Venture Partners.
- Microsoft's M12, Rosecliff Ventures, Elevate Ventures, AngelList Quant Fund, Gaingels and Mana Ventures, along with existing investors Ubiquity Ventures and Venture 53, also joined the round.
- The funding should get it toward profitability around 2 1/2 to three years depending on how it chooses to grow, Preston says.
How it works: The company uses AI and existing IoT tags on shipments to automatically identify operational cold chain risks and offer recommendations to ensure perishable goods are delivered on time.
- With issues concerning temperature-sensitive products, the root cause analysis and the corrective action reports are often done manually, Preston says.
- Combining tag data with third-party and manufacturer data, Paxafe is designed to map workflows that give users actionable insights about their cold chains.
What's next: The company is building out partnerships and integrations with customers, as well as direct and indirect service providers for mutually beneficial data sharing.
- The company also hopes to deepen its capabilities around packaging validation and scenario analysis planning later this year, as well as commercialize its large language model.
The bottom line: "We want to continue to drive the industry to get to zero waste in terms of cold chain," Preston says, adding this could be achieved by automation.