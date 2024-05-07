Paxafe, a cold chain logistics startup, raised a $9 million Series A to expand its partnerships and capabilities, CEO Ilya Preston tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: About 144 million tons of food could be saved in developing countries with proper cold storage, according to a Columbia Climate School report.

Zoom in: The round, which brings its total funding to around $14 million, was led by Framework Venture Partners.

Microsoft's M12, Rosecliff Ventures, Elevate Ventures, AngelList Quant Fund, Gaingels and Mana Ventures, along with existing investors Ubiquity Ventures and Venture 53, also joined the round.

The funding should get it toward profitability around 2 1/2 to three years depending on how it chooses to grow, Preston says.

How it works: The company uses AI and existing IoT tags on shipments to automatically identify operational cold chain risks and offer recommendations to ensure perishable goods are delivered on time.

With issues concerning temperature-sensitive products, the root cause analysis and the corrective action reports are often done manually, Preston says.

Combining tag data with third-party and manufacturer data, Paxafe is designed to map workflows that give users actionable insights about their cold chains.

What's next: The company is building out partnerships and integrations with customers, as well as direct and indirect service providers for mutually beneficial data sharing.

The company also hopes to deepen its capabilities around packaging validation and scenario analysis planning later this year, as well as commercialize its large language model.

The bottom line: "We want to continue to drive the industry to get to zero waste in terms of cold chain," Preston says, adding this could be achieved by automation.