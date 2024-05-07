Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

After reporting a loss-making first quarter, Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin' Brands said it was exploring strategic options for its Brazil business. Why it matters: Outback Steakhouse in Brazil represented a bright spot for the company last year.

The latest: Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno, who had been with the company for 12 years, is also stepping down from his role to retire.

He will stay in the role until his successor is named.

By the numbers: The Tampa restaurant chain posted a 1Q loss of $83.9 million, swinging from a profit of $91.3 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue also declined to $1.195 billion, from $1.245 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Zoom in: Its comparable restaurant sales at Outback Steakhouse in Brazil were negative 0.7%.

Comparable restaurant sales in the U.S. were negative 1.2%.

Catch up quick: In February, the company behind Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill said it would close 41 restaurants across its portfolio.