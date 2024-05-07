Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
After reporting a loss-making first quarter, Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin' Brands said it was exploring strategic options for its Brazil business.
Why it matters: Outback Steakhouse in Brazil represented a bright spot for the company last year.
The latest: Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno, who had been with the company for 12 years, is also stepping down from his role to retire.
By the numbers: The Tampa restaurant chain posted a 1Q loss of $83.9 million, swinging from a profit of $91.3 million in the year-earlier period.
Zoom in: Its comparable restaurant sales at Outback Steakhouse in Brazil were negative 0.7%.
Catch up quick: In February, the company behind Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill said it would close 41 restaurants across its portfolio.