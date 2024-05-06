Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nivoda, a diamond and gemstone marketplace, raised a $30 million Series B to become the one-stop shop for jewelers, CEO David Sutton tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The global diamond market is projected to reach $143 billion by 2032, up from $98.73 billion in 2022, according to research firm Spherical Insights.

Zoom in: Avenir Growth led the round, and was joined by existing investors Headline and Abstract Ventures, and Canaan Ventures.

The funding gives Nivoda about 36 months of runway, Sutton says.

What we're watching: The company could raise funds sooner if it decides to pursue acquisitions, either to enter new product categories or new markets, Sutton says.

How it works: The company's marketplace helps connect retailers and suppliers, facilitating contacting manufacturers, price negotiation, paperwork and shipping.

The process is designed to be as simple as adding items to a cart and checking out, Sutton says.

The company charges a margin markup, which includes international delivery and facilitating payments, Sutton says.

"The price we actually charge is always cheaper than paying for the shipping and doing the banking fees yourself," Sutton says.

Nivoda is able to do large, consolidated shipments of goods, which helps save costs.

What they're saying: Nivoda isn't just a transactional marketplace — it's fully integrated and able to process logistics, fulfillment and customs for its customers, Avenir's Andrew Sugrue says.

Typically, a retailer would need to locate a diamond cut and polish operator in another country like India, look for the shop online, call them, get the pricing, pay an international wire fee and wait for the diamond —which has to go through customs — to come maybe two weeks later, Sugrue says.

"What's so powerful about Nivoda is that they enable all of that in such a seamless experience, he adds.

What's next: Nivoda plans to use the funds to expand into international markets where there's strong demand, such as in China and Japan, and its categories, including to other gems, melee and colored gemstones.