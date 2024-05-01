Supergut, a prebiotic nutrition startup, plans to raise a Series B within the next three to six months, CEO Marc Washington tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The company is capitalizing on demand for prebiotic fiber products, which it says boosts insulin production hormone GLP-1 — the same one harnessed by obesity and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Zoom in: The round will be significant, but Supergut has not decided on the amount yet, Washington says.
Catch up quick: Supergut has raised over $20 million to date, the CEO says.
By the numbers: The company's revenue run rate, which has quadrupled over the past six months, is in excess of $20 million, Washington says.
- Supergut is at break-even, he adds.
The latest: Supergut recently partnered with nutritional supplements retailer GNC, which unveiled a section dedicated to products that increase GLP-1.
- Its products will be available in the retailer's 2,330 locations nationwide, Washington says.
How it works: Supergut makes a range of products, including shakes, bars and powders.
- A 20% prebiotic fiber diet was shown to improve GLP-1 levels, per a study published in the journal Gut Microbes.
- It's viewed as a more natural way to get some of the same benefits of taking drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Flashback: Washington was previously CFO of The Wonderful Company, the parent of brands such as Pom Wonderful and Fiji Water, as well as CEO of Irwin Naturals.
- The health and wellness veteran was inspired to start Supergut after his sister died in childbirth due to health complications such as obesity and diabetes.
- He wanted to create products that people could work into their lifestyles and make a habit of eating.