Swap, a SaaS platform managing supply chain logistics for DTC retailers, raised a $9 million Series A, co-founder Sam Atkinson tells Axios. Why it matters: The startup helps online retailers manage returns, which amounted to $212 billion worth of products in 2022, and reduce losses tied to return fraud.

By the numbers: In 2023, annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew from zero to $2 million. Swap anticipates revenue will hit $10 million this year.

By December 2024, the company expects to have a revenue run rate of $18 million to $20 million, or $1.5 million per month.

With a 45% to 50% net gross margin, Swap also makes a profit on insurance and shipping.

How it works: "It's tech-enabled 3PL (third-party logistics), but without the warehouses," Atkinson explains.

With Swap's cross-border offering, duties, taxes and fees are completed at checkpoints to improve cart conversion.

Its software handles tasks like global tax filing, duty drawbacks, and localized tax and VAT filing by country on international shipments.

Swap also provides a way to conduct returns and exchanges or offer store credit in part by handling all direct relationships with carriers, insurers and recycling partners.

Zoom in: The Series A was led by QED Investors, with participation from Cherry Ventures, 9900 Capital, 2100 Ventures, Klaviyo co-founder Ed Hallen, and Zalando CEO David Schneider.

The term sheet was signed in November, and Swap received the funds earlier this year, Atkinson says.

The capital will support the launch of Swap Global, which provides DDP shipping, automated tax remittance and express customers clearance.

Some of the cash will be invested in expanding its marketing and sales teams to broaden its presence in the U.K., Europe and the U.S.

Catch up quick: The company previously raised a €2.2 million seed round in early 2023, led by Cherry Ventures.

The latest: The company named Juan Pellerano Rendón, who recently oversaw Swap's rebranding, as the company's first CMO.

What's next: Swap hopes to partner with marketing agencies and provide more analytics in marketing, finance and operations.