Martie, a startup selling overstock of shelf-stable food products online, is raising a $3 million to $4 million extension, CEO Louise Fritjofsson tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The company aims to save products from landfill and sell discounted healthier food so it can be accessed by lower-income families.
Catch up quick: Martie has already raised a total of $6.5 million via a pre-seed in 2021 and a seed in 2022.
By the numbers: Its revenue run rate is north of $10 million, it has grown 25% month over month since September, and it expects to grow revenue 8x this year compared to last, Fritjofsson says.
- The extension should fund the company until it reaches profitability, which it is approaching this year, she says.
Zoom in: Martie can offer organic and natural food for 50% less than what is charged at a typical grocer.
- And because the products are shelf stable and delivery time is flexible (between three and five days), it can operate profitably.
What's next: The company is expanding the number of SKUs it offers from 500 to 1,000.
- It plans to add a second warehouse either on the East Coast or West Coast by the end of this year in addition to the one in Texas.
- Martie is updating its app with entertainment, sweepstakes, and live shopping videos.
- And it is launching a membership program that offers cash back and free shipping.
The big picture: Closeouts is a huge market, Fritjofsson says, pointing to the likes of T.J. Maxx.
State of play: Martie considers Hungryroot, DeliverLean, and food-as-medicine providers as competitors.