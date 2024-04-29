Share on email (opens in new window)

Martie, a startup selling overstock of shelf-stable food products online, is raising a $3 million to $4 million extension, CEO Louise Fritjofsson tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The company aims to save products from landfill and sell discounted healthier food so it can be accessed by lower-income families.

Catch up quick: Martie has already raised a total of $6.5 million via a pre-seed in 2021 and a seed in 2022.

By the numbers: Its revenue run rate is north of $10 million, it has grown 25% month over month since September, and it expects to grow revenue 8x this year compared to last, Fritjofsson says.

The extension should fund the company until it reaches profitability, which it is approaching this year, she says.

Zoom in: Martie can offer organic and natural food for 50% less than what is charged at a typical grocer.

And because the products are shelf stable and delivery time is flexible (between three and five days), it can operate profitably.

What's next: The company is expanding the number of SKUs it offers from 500 to 1,000.

It plans to add a second warehouse either on the East Coast or West Coast by the end of this year in addition to the one in Texas.

Martie is updating its app with entertainment, sweepstakes, and live shopping videos.

And it is launching a membership program that offers cash back and free shipping.

The big picture: Closeouts is a huge market, Fritjofsson says, pointing to the likes of T.J. Maxx.

State of play: Martie considers Hungryroot, DeliverLean, and food-as-medicine providers as competitors.