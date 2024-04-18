Nordstrom family mulls taking the company private

Share on email (opens in new window)

Members of Nordstrom's founding family are interested in taking the storied luxury department store chain private. Why it matters: Department stores are under pressure to increase shareholder value amid shifting consumer habits and a pullback in discretionary.

Zoom in: CEO Erik Nordstrom and president Pete Nordstrom notified the board of their interest in pursuing the move.

The company formed a special committee of independent directors to explore a range of alternatives, including a potential sale.

It will evaluate the executives' proposals as well as that of other parties.

The company hired Morgan Stanley and Centerview Partners as financial advisors. Sidley Austin and Perkins Coie are providing legal counsel.

💭 Our thought bubble: The take-private route is increasingly alluring to family-owned enterprises as regulatory and reporting requirements make navigating public markets more difficult.