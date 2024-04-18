Nordstrom family mulls taking the company private

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Members of Nordstrom's founding family are interested in taking the storied luxury department store chain private.
Why it matters: Department stores are under pressure to increase shareholder value amid shifting consumer habits and a pullback in discretionary.
Zoom in: CEO Erik Nordstrom and president Pete Nordstrom notified the board of their interest in pursuing the move.
💭 Our thought bubble: The take-private route is increasingly alluring to family-owned enterprises as regulatory and reporting requirements make navigating public markets more difficult.