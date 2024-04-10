Share on email (opens in new window)

Toronto-based Bonsai, a B2B e-commerce SaaS platform, acquired German luxury fashion discovery website MyBestBrands, CEO Saad Siddiqui tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: On its third acquisition, Bonsai says it's looking to draw private equity investors to its build-and-buy model.

The latest: Bonsai plans to begin "imminently" courting private equity investors, Siddiqui says.

"Our emerging needs are with people who've done a lot of M&A before," he says.

Our business "feels more like a PE scale business, certainly with the revenue profile, but also because of the nature of what we're doing. It's just a bit more classic PE," he says.

By the numbers: The MyBestBrands acquisition will nudge the combined revenue to over $30 million annually, the company says. Deal terms were not disclosed.

The company is set to be profitable this year, Siddiqui says.

Zoom in: MyBestBrands and the company's other acquisitions will be housed inside an umbrella company Bonsai calls Inspiration Commerce Group.

What's next: Bonsai plans to do two more acquisitions this year — one large and one small, Siddiqui says.

Bonsai may focus on expanding its geographic footprint via M&A, he adds, noting the purchase of MyBestBrands helps Bonsai expand into the European market.

How it works: Bonsai's discovery commerce technology allows users to purchase a product without leaving its webpage, providing publishers and retailers with "an improved revenue alternative to intrusive ads."

The company aims to "make it easier for merchants to interact with one party," Siddiqui says, similar to how Expedia has become a travel partner for different airlines and hotels.

Zoom out: Comparison shopping sites are still a large driver of revenue for merchants because they've built trust with the consumer, Siddiqui says.

They've become more prevalent with the challenges in the ad market where the cookies-and-attribution model has been threatened.

Catch up quick: Bonsai acquired Shop It To Me last summer and Stylight in December.