L'Occitane owner taps Blackstone for buyout financing
Apr 9, 2024
L'Occitane owner Reinold Geiger is making a second bid to take the skin care company private with the financial help of Blackstone, Axios confirms.
Why it matters: The deal, if successful, would set the stage for a succession plan for the company.
Zoom in: Blackstone would provide debt financing toward Geiger's efforts, as first reported by Bloomberg and Reuters.
- Bloomberg first reported in February that Blackstone was mulling partnering with Geiger on a take-private deal.
- The $5.55 billion French company suspended trading in Hong Kong Tuesday ahead of an announcement related to takeover codes.
Catch up quick: Geiger brought up the prospect of a potential buyout last year but nixed those plans last September.
- Geiger stepped down from the CEO role in 2021 and was succeeded by André J. Hoffmann.
- Earlier this year, Hoffmann was replaced by new CEO Laurent Marteau.
- Two of Geiger's sons hold senior management positions, per Bloomberg.
L'Occitane didn't provide a comment and instead referred to the regulatory statement.