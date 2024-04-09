Share on email (opens in new window)

A L'Occitane en Provence logo is seen on a shop in Paris.

L'Occitane owner Reinold Geiger is making a second bid to take the skin care company private with the financial help of Blackstone, Axios confirms. Why it matters: The deal, if successful, would set the stage for a succession plan for the company.

Zoom in: Blackstone would provide debt financing toward Geiger's efforts, as first reported by Bloomberg and Reuters.

Bloomberg first reported in February that Blackstone was mulling partnering with Geiger on a take-private deal.

The $5.55 billion French company suspended trading in Hong Kong Tuesday ahead of an announcement related to takeover codes.

Catch up quick: Geiger brought up the prospect of a potential buyout last year but nixed those plans last September.

Geiger stepped down from the CEO role in 2021 and was succeeded by André J. Hoffmann.

Earlier this year, Hoffmann was replaced by new CEO Laurent Marteau.

Two of Geiger's sons hold senior management positions, per Bloomberg.

L'Occitane didn't provide a comment and instead referred to the regulatory statement.