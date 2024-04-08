99 Cents Only hits end of the road
After years of struggles, 99 Cents Only Stores has filed for bankruptcy and will wind down operations.
Why it matters: The discounter has been floundering for years, and couldn't fight the inevitable any longer
Zoom in: Chris Wells, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, will serve as chief restructuring officer during the wind-down, which a statement said began on April 5. Interim CEO Mike Simoncic, also a managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, will step down.
- 99 Cents Only secured $60.8 million in DIP financing, per Bloomberg.
Flashback: The company's troubles have been going on for years, having completed at least two debt restructurings before the pandemic.
- Ares Capital and CPPIB acquired the company for $1.6 billion in 2012.
The bottom line: A favorable economy for discounters can't overcome operating performance failures.