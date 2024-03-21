Share on email (opens in new window)

Hungryroot, a hybrid meal-kit and food delivery service, is punting a near-term exit as it builds on the $333 million revenue it booked last year, CEO Ben McKean tells Axios. Why it matters: The company, which bills itself as an AI-powered personal grocer, is staying a steady course while competitors struggle and consolidate.

The latest: Hungryroot is still waiting for markets to normalize, but the company is well-capitalized and McKean reiterated that it remains prepared to pursue an IPO or sale when that happens.

By the numbers: Hungryroot's revenue grew 40% in 2023 versus 2022, when it was $237 million, while EBITDA was $9 million last year.

State of play: Over 100 meal delivery companies have shuttered over the past year, based on Hungryroot's internal data, including Nestle's Freshly, Jumia Technologies and Food Rocket.

Startups in the space collectively raised some $1 billion mid-pandemic in 2020 and 2021 by pitching the idea to investors that consumers wanted their food delivered within 15 minutes, McKean explains.

But the average order value is often too small, while the operations of meal kit companies are very complex, he adds.

The big picture: HelloFresh is Hungryroot's only growing and profitable competitor, McKean says.

Instacart is a rival on the delivery side, though McKean claims Hungryroot's average order value is $125, while Instacart's is about $105.

What they're saying: "We're trying to be known as a personal assistant for healthy living," McKean says.

In that vein, the company is adding products like functional beverages and supplements to its menu, which also increase average order value cost efficiently.

Catch up quick: In 2021, the company was valued at $750 million after securing $40 million from L Catteron.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Hungryroot could elect to pursue a sale or an IPO when markets normalize.