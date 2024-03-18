Crafts retailer Joann files for bankruptcy
Crafts retailer Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, it announced early Monday morning.
Why it matters: Crafts retailers have resumed their downward slide following a pandemic boom tied to spending by consumers stuck at home.
Zoom in: The filing was tied to a pre-packaged restructuring plan ironed out among a majority of Joann's financial stakeholders.
- Creditors will own the newly private company, which will delist from the Nasdaq. Joann backer Leonard Green & Partners still owned 67% of the company's outstanding stock as of Friday.
- Joann had long-term debt of about $1.15 billion as of Oct. 28, 2023. That's set to be reduced by $505 million while $132 million in new financing has been secured.
- The parties have also agreed to a six-month extension on both Joann's ABL and FILO credit facilities.
What they're saying: "This agreement is a significant step forward in addressing Joann's capital structure needs," CFO Scott Sekella said in a statement.
- "This includes our more than 800 stores across the United States, 95 percent of which are cash flow positive," he said.
What's next: Joann hopes to finish the restructuring process by as early as late April, it said.
Catch up quick: Leonard Green took Joann private for $1.6 billion in 2011 when the U.S. was emerging from the financial crisis.
- The retailer struggled with a large debt load and S&P downgraded the business in 2019 to a B- rating.
- After a pandemic-induced consumer interest in do-it-yourself crafts buoyed Joann's sales, it bought itself time via a public offering in early 2021.
Yes, but: Instead of heralding in a new chapter, the spending burst was a short-lived reprieve for Joann.
- It was downgraded to CCC+ by S&P about a year ago and has since continued to unravel.
What we're watching: Joann is joined by rival Michaels on rating agencies' distressed watchlists; Michaels was downgraded last fall by S&P to CCC+.
The big picture: Though Joann held out longer than most, it joins a vintage of retail LBOs transacted in 2010 and 2011 that ultimately ended up in bankruptcy, including Gymboree and J.Crew.