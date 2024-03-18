Crafts retailer Joann files for bankruptcy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Crafts retailer Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, it announced early Monday morning. Why it matters: Crafts retailers have resumed their downward slide following a pandemic boom tied to spending by consumers stuck at home.

Zoom in: The filing was tied to a pre-packaged restructuring plan ironed out among a majority of Joann's financial stakeholders.

Creditors will own the newly private company, which will delist from the Nasdaq. Joann backer Leonard Green & Partners still owned 67% of the company's outstanding stock as of Friday.

Joann had long-term debt of about $1.15 billion as of Oct. 28, 2023. That's set to be reduced by $505 million while $132 million in new financing has been secured.

The parties have also agreed to a six-month extension on both Joann's ABL and FILO credit facilities.

What they're saying: "This agreement is a significant step forward in addressing Joann's capital structure needs," CFO Scott Sekella said in a statement.

"This includes our more than 800 stores across the United States, 95 percent of which are cash flow positive," he said.

What's next: Joann hopes to finish the restructuring process by as early as late April, it said.

Catch up quick: Leonard Green took Joann private for $1.6 billion in 2011 when the U.S. was emerging from the financial crisis.

The retailer struggled with a large debt load and S&P downgraded the business in 2019 to a B- rating.

After a pandemic-induced consumer interest in do-it-yourself crafts buoyed Joann's sales, it bought itself time via a public offering in early 2021.

Yes, but: Instead of heralding in a new chapter, the spending burst was a short-lived reprieve for Joann.

It was downgraded to CCC+ by S&P about a year ago and has since continued to unravel.

What we're watching: Joann is joined by rival Michaels on rating agencies' distressed watchlists; Michaels was downgraded last fall by S&P to CCC+.

The big picture: Though Joann held out longer than most, it joins a vintage of retail LBOs transacted in 2010 and 2011 that ultimately ended up in bankruptcy, including Gymboree and J.Crew.